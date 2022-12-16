Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Insider Activity

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Codexis by 1,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.