Comparing MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) & Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Daseke and MingZhu Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Daseke alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 1 0 3.00 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daseke presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.56%. Given Daseke’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Daseke has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daseke and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 2.86% 35.59% 4.37% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daseke and MingZhu Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.56 billion 0.24 $56.00 million $0.68 8.88 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 4.47 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daseke beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,623 company-owned tractors and 2,074 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,266 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Rating)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.