Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 759.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,526,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

