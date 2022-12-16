Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

