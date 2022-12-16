Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after buying an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after buying an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

