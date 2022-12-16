Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAP. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Credicorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 365,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Credicorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.