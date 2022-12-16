Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$115.00” Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.