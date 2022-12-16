Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

