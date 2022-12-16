Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the last quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

