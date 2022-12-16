Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the November 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.9 %

DSNKY opened at $32.67 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

