Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.90.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 22,928.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,177 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

