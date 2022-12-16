Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

