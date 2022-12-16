Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €16.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.20 ($19.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

