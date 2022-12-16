Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €16.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.20 ($19.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.79.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $125.75.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

