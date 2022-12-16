Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

