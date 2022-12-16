DNB Asset Management AS Has $123.92 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,831,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $123,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

