DNB Asset Management AS Has $93.03 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,901.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,887.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 196,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 130,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

