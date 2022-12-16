Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.44% of Dolby Laboratories worth $94,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.