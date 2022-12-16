Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $688.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

