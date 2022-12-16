Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) PT Lowered to $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Down 1.8 %

Elme Communities stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.