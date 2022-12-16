Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

