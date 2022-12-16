ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the November 15th total of 708,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

