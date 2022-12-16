Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $241.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.05.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $218.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $74,981,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

