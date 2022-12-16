Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,015,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,337,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

