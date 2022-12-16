Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

