Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

