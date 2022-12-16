Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

