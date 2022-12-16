Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2,007.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 410.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

