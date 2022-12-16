Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $56.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

