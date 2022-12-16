Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in VeriSign by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,370 shares of company stock worth $4,752,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

