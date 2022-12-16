Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 46,499 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2,613.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.