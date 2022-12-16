Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 166.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

