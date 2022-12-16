Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 143,975 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

