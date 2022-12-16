Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

