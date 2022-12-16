FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.63.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $431.06 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

