Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $637.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $598.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.74. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $638.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

