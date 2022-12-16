Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $622.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $637.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $598.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.74. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $638.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.