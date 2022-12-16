Financial Comparison: BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) versus OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BG Medicine and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BG Medicine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BG Medicine and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 462.50%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than BG Medicine.

This table compares BG Medicine and OncoCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.14 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.62

BG Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte.

Risk & Volatility

BG Medicine has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OncoCyte beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BG Medicine

(Get Rating)

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.