Financial Review: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 10.57% -45.32% 5.84% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 1 1 3 0 2.40 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Atour Lifestyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.13 billion 0.96 $308.00 million $4.35 8.50 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 6.71 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of January 26, 2022, it had approximately 245 vacation ownership resorts. It also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

