First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

