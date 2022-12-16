Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,983 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 53.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 361,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after buying an additional 126,025 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 240.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

