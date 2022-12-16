Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.77.

FIVN stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.64. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five9 by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

