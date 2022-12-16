FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 59.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 625,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 8.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 985,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 74,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FLNG opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.99.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.