Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

