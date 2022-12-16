Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
FELE opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
