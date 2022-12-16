Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 663.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $551.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.