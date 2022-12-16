Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 87,765 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Franklin Universal Trust Increases Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

