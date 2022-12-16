Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 53.0% in November

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GLMD stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

