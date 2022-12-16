GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

Shares of GMSQF opened at $0.11 on Friday. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

