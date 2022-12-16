GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
Shares of GMSQF opened at $0.11 on Friday. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
About GameSquare Esports
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameSquare Esports (GMSQF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.