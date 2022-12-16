Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

