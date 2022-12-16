Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $207.46 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

